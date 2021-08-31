FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots fans in Foxboro were quick to embrace new starting quarterback Mac Jones Tuesday — or at least get his jersey.

After the team released Cam Newton, making Jones the starting QB, the Patriots Pro Shop saw a run on Jones jerseys, with adults trying to squeeze into kids’ clothes.

Fan Ellen Osborne said she was surprised by the sudden change, but ready to move on.

“I’m shocked, but it is what it is,” Osborne said.

