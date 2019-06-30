Fans say goodbye as Suffolk Downs holds final races

The operators of Suffolk Downs are looking to move live racing west of Boston, but fans came out to experience the thrill of the race at the 84-year-old track one last time Sunday.

The track was built by 3,000 workers in just 62 days when the state authorized betting on horse races in 1935. But while Suffolk Downs will stay open for simulcasting, the track held its final races Sunday.

City officials are reviewing redevelopment plans for the site that would include residential buildings, corporate space, and parks. The group that runs the races is planning a move to a refurbished track at the Great Barrington Fairgrounds.

“We are optimistic at looking into revitalizing horse racing in Great Barrington at the old fairgrounds,” said Suffolk Downs Marketing vice president of marketing Jessica Paquette. “It’s a beautiful spot, and I think if we could pull it off it could be something really special.”

But longtime Suffolk Downs fans said they wanted to say goodbye to a spot where Seabiscuit was discovered and other famous names rode the track.

“We’re going to enjoy it the best we can, and hopefully grab some of the soil on the way out,” said Neil Johnson, who came for the final races.

“You know it’s really nice to see thousands of people come out here, even if it is for one last time,” said fellow track visitor Amanda Beucler.

