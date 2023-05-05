It’s a problem Taylor Swift fans in New England know all too well at this point – trouble getting tickets for the singer’s “Eras Tour.”

If the slog of getting tickets for the shows themselves was not enough, though, some Swift fans are now dealing with travel issues after Commuter Rail tickets for trains servicing Swift’s three shows at Gillette Stadium on May 19-21 sold out online soon after becoming available on Friday.

Officials initially said there would not be any additional trains, while apologizing for the inconvenience in a Tweet around 10 a.m.

In a message later in the day, though, officials were singing a different tune.

“Due to the high level of interest in this service, the MBTA and Keolis are assessing if it is possible to release additional tickets,” Keolis, which manages the T’s Commuter Rail network, said in a statement.

The T had offered tickets for $20 round trips to Foxborough station via the mTicket app coinciding with Taylor Swift concert dates.

By around 10 a.m., the T’s Commuter Rail Twitter account announced May 19 concert train tickets had completely sold out.

“A limited number of tickets will remain for Saturday & Sunday at South Station ONLY!” the tweet stated.

Nearly three hours after that, even the limited number of remaining tickets were gone, the rail service said in another update.

“It was a stressful morning, but I’m glad it worked out well,” Braedon Pani told 7NEWS, clutching what he said were the last train tickets for night three of the concert series. “We went to Back Bay first, then North Station and they were sold out, too. Finally got the last five at South Station.”

Fans voiced their ticket trouble on Twitter throughout the day, with bad blood brewing as the Commuter Rail account replied to multiple users asking for clarifications as well as calls for the Commuter Rail to run more trains.

“I live in the city, I don’t have a car, so there’s really no other way to get there besides rideshare, which would be so much money,” Lindsay Galvin told 7NEWS.

“I actually went in a Taylor Swift Facebook group I’m in for the concert and other people were posting like ‘What? It’s already sold out. What’s going on?” said Taylor Swift fan Ashlyn Wiebalk.

All three Swift concerts, featuring Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE for two shows and Bridgers and Gracie Abrams on Sunday, are set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. each night from May 19 through May 21.

Commuter Rail departure times include 4:05 p.m. from South Station, 4:10 p.m. from Back Bay and 4:30 from Dedham.

The MBTA and Keolis said they plan to release the decision on whether to add more trains as soon as they come to one.

