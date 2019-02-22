Fans unsure what to think after Patriots owner Bob Kraft is accused of solicitation

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - Patriots Nation is in shock Friday after owner Robert Kraft was accused of solicitation.

Kraft, 77, is facing charges of misdemeanor solicitation of prostitution after he was twice videotaped paying for a sex act at an illicit massage parlor in Jupiter, Florida, police said.

Kraft is one of more than 20 suspects accused amid a widespread crackdown on sex trafficking from Palm Beach to Orlando. Hundreds of arrest warrants have been issued in recent days as the result of a six-month investigation and more are expected.

Dozens of fans gathered outside of Gillette Stadium today to throw their support behind the owner, while others expressed their disappointment.

“Everybody makes mistakes, everybody has a past,” Tara Berube said. “Whether it is true or not, that is entirely up to the judge to make that decision.”

Two and a half weeks ago Kraft was celebrating his team’s Super Bowl win against the Los Angeles Rams with a million fans.

After the parade, Kraft told the press, ‘The key to life is associating with good people, people of good character.”

A spokesperson for Kraft says that they categorically deny that he engaged in any illegal activity.

No matter what happens, fans say they will always support the team.

