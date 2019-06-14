ORLANDO (WHDH) - Witches and wizards at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter had to practice their spells and their patience Thursday.

Some Harry Potter fans waited 10 hours to ride Universal’s Islands of Adventure’s newest ride — Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

The attraction follows the lovable Hogwart’s caretaker on a journey through the re-created Forbidden Forest.

The ride is billed as the longest roller coaster in Florida.

The park’s Express Pass is not accepted on the ride yet.

