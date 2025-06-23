BOSTON (WHDH) - Hozier fans waited outside of Fenway Park hours before doors opened for Monday night’s concert.

“We came last year for the Noah Kahan concert and we did not have any supplies, so that gave us an idea of what we needed to have this year to really be prepared and once we saw how bad the heat was going to be,” said Hozier fan Meghann Belser. “Definitely wanted to have everything possible, so a lot of water, fans.”

One of the many ways people are trying to beat the heat in Boston as the city remains in a heat emergency.

“Have water, make sure you’re hydrated, check on your neighbors. If you are inside and you don’t have air conditioning, for example, the city has different locations, so please reach out,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

Some people took advantage of city splash pads.

“Today’s day one of mom summer camp so we went to the aquarium first, and now we’re just playing in the splash pad just trying to beat the heat get out for the day,” said Jenn Pibor, Boston resident.

Others enjoyed outdoor dining in a shady spot on Newbury Street.

“The inside’s a lot hotter, so we were like, ‘We’ll be outside with the breeze for a little bit,'” said Efstratia Rigopolous.

People who work outside are doing what they can to stay cool.

“I just sprayed myself with a hose. You guys caught me after I did that. Other than that, a ton of water. That’s about all you can do,” said Lydia Ryan.

