BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Patriots fans watching the 2024 NFL draft live at a watch party in Boston reacted Thursday night to the team’s selection of North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

Many supporters wearing Patriots jerseys and hats at Banners Kitchen and Tap shared their excitement about Maye.

“I love it. Drake’s that guy. Athleticism, talent, arm talent, physical build — oh yeah, we’re golden,” one fan said.

Fans were happy to see Maye walk up and grab that Patriots gear on television.

“Seems like he’ll be great here. He’s got time to develop and yeah, I think he’ll be the next guy,” another fan said.

Many were relieved to have a new quarterback in Foxboro, a pick they hope is only the beginning of some much-needed changes.

“Absolutely. Got the quarterback of the future, you know, I’m wearing a Bailey Zappe jersey — love Bailey Zappe — but I think we needed a new guy and we like Drake May,” said another fan.

