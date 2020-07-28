Fare collections resuming on the MBTA’s RIDE service

The MBTA’s RIDE service will resume fare collection on Saturday, Aug. 1.

Fare collections on The RIDE were suspended during the pandemic after the T implemented mandatory rear-door boarding on buses and trolleys at street-level stops due to safety reasons.

After safety protocols were put in place, fare collection on buses and trolleys at street-level stops resumed July 20 along with the resumption of front-door boarding.

The MBTA on Tuesday encouraged all RIDE customers to check their account balances to ensure they have sufficient funds for travel.

