Fare dodging leads to arrest of Boston man with several outstanding warrants

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is in police custody Thursday after police discovered he had several outstanding warrants against him.

Members of the Crime Suppression Team caught 24-year-old Joshua Sanders of Dorchester hopping the fence at Andrew Square Station in order to avoid paying train fare, just after 1 p.m., according to police.

In the process of issuing Sanders a citation for the misdemeanor, officers discovered that there were several warrants out for his arrest including one for assault and battery on a police officer and one for indecent assault and battery on a person over the age of 14.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)