Farm animals uninjured in South Hampton, NH barn fire

SOUTH HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Several pigs escaped injury Friday when a barn burned to the ground in South Hampton, New Hampshire.

Firefighters responding to the blaze were able to escort the animals to safety, according to a post on the police department’s Twitter page.

The owners of the farm are in talks with a neighboring farm to secure shelter for the displaced animals before a major snowstorm strikes the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

