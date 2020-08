BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A farm in Bolton is honoring first responders of the COVID-19 pandemic with a personalized maze.

The maze at Schartner Farm has symbols for EMS, police, fire and medical staff etched into it.

First responders who visit the maze will receive a free pass, the farm said.

The maze is slated to open on Sept. 19 through the end of October.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)