Farm loses about 400 chickens in recent extreme heat

NEWFIELDS, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire farm says it lost about 400 chickens due to the recent extreme heat.

The Vernon Family Farm in Newfields said the birds died of heatstroke last Saturday.

Owner Jeremiah Vernon tells WMUR-TV the farm has about 6,000 chickens and about 35,000 in pasture. He said the chickens that died were the oldest on the farm and they were set to be processed on Monday. He estimates the wholesale value of the 400 chickens at around $7,000.

Vernon said workers had taken measures to prevent the heat stress, but they didn’t work. He said the farm is spending money on generators and fans for the pens.

Temperatures were well into the 90s in much of New Hampshire last weekend.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)