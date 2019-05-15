(WHDH) — A 63-year-old farmer in Nebraska had to make a split decision to save his own life when he accidentally stepped into a grain auger last month.

Kurtis Kaser was working on his farm when he realized his leg was stuck and being pulled into the machine.

Alone and with no phone on him, he felt like his only choice was to cut off his leg with his pocket knife.

Once free, the farmer said he crawled about 200 feet to his house without passing out and called for help.

Kaser was flown to a medical center in Lincoln and is now home recovering.

Once his leg is healed, he’ll be fitted for a prosthetic and should be able to walk again.

Kaiser said he looks forward to returning to farming.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)