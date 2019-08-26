Farmers’ Almanac calling for ‘colder-than-normal’ winter in New England

BOSTON (WHDH) - Savor the rest of the summer because this winter is going to bring “colder-than-normal” temperatures to New England, according to the latest prediction from the Farmers’ Almanac.

The 201-year-old publication is calling for a brutally cold winter with a wintry mix of precipitation from Washington D.C. to Boston.

“The Northeast, including the densely populated corridor running from Washington to Boston, will experience colder-than-normal temperatures for much of the upcoming winter,” the Farmers’ Almanac said in its outlook.

The group of Maine-based forecasters believe the coldest temperatures will arrive during the final week of January and last through the beginning of February.

The almanac is also calling for “above-normal” winter precipitation over the eastern third of the country as well as the Great Plains, Midwest, and the Great Lakes.

