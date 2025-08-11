LEWISTON, Maine, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Summer weather might still be hanging on, but the Farmers’ Almanac has released its much-anticipated Extended Weather Forecast for winter 2025-2026, and it’s calling for a season of dramatic swings and widespread wintry weather. Dubbed “Chill, Snow, Repeat,” this winter’s outlook suggests a memorable winter from coast to coast, featuring some cold temperatures, frequent snowfalls, and plenty of surprises for every region.

Cold Fronts Take Center Stage

According to the Farmers’ Almanac’s time-tested prediction formula—refined over more than 200 years and factoring in everything from sunspots to lunar cycles—the coldest blasts will target the Northern Plains, Great Lakes, and New England. Residents from Minnesota to Maine are warned to brace for consistent cold snaps, with mid-January and mid-February both set for especially bitter temperatures. The Northwest, including Washington and Idaho, should also prepare for a deep winter’s chill.

Snow Lovers Rejoice in the Northeast and Midwest

If you’re craving a classic winter wonderland, this is your year. New England and the Great Lakes are forecast to see frequent snowstorms, with the Pacific Northwest’s mountains also in for a powdery treat. The Mid-Atlantic, especially mountainous areas should keep those shovels handy—periodic heavy snow is in the cards.

Rain and Wet Weather Dominate the South and West

The “Chill, Snow, Repeat” pattern isn’t all about flakes. The Southeast, South Central, and Southwest are in for a wetter-than-normal winter, with Texas and neighboring states facing multiple cold rain events and occasional freezing precipitation.

While snow will be limited in these regions, the threat of icy conditions and winter storms remains real. Across the Southeast, expect average temperatures but plenty of wet spells, with the Appalachian north likely to see some snow.

Dependable Accuracy

Last year, the Farmers’ Almanac predicted many of the 2024-2025 winter storms, and most notably: the mild winter in Texas and the Southern Plains and cold weather over the Northern Plains and Great Lakes.

Check detailed forecasts at FarmersAlmanac.com to gear up for what promises to be a winter to remember.

