Farmers’ Almanac predicts cold, snowy winter for New England with ‘significant’ storm

BOSTON (WHDH) - Savor the rest of the summer and all of fall because this winter is going to be cold, snowy, and possibly bring a blizzard and a “significant” late-season storm to New England, according to the latest forecast prediction from the Farmers’ Almanac.

The 202-year-old publication is calling for a “very different” winter than last year’s almost snow-free winter in the Northeast.

A blizzard during the second week of February may bring up to two feet of snow on areas from Washington, D.C. all the way up to Boston, the Almanac said.

New England may also get whacked by a late-season storm in March as well.

“And for those living in the eastern half of the country, you may get clobbered during the final week of March, but what falls from the sky will depend on where you live,” a post on the Almanac’s website stated.

The storm is predicted to track from the nation’s midsection to central New England and dump a significant amount of snow.

The Almanac’s long-range forecast is also calling for a cold winter with normal to below-normal temperatures.

