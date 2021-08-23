(WHDH) — Savor the rest of the summer and all of fall because this winter is going to be cold, snowy, and possibly bring a “whopper” of a storm, according to the latest forecast prediction from the Farmers’ Almanac.

January will start out with mild temperatures but they will progressively trend colder as conditions become more stormy in the Northeast, according to the 203-year-old publication.

“In January, temperatures will start out mild for much of the country but will trend toward colder conditions during the middle to latter part of the month,” the Almanac wrote. “But overall, the month will be stormy, especially along the Atlantic Seaboard.”

An active storm track will lead to a stretch of precipitation in various forms, including rain, snow, sleet, and ice, the Almanac predicted.

February will be much quieter in terms of “storminess,” according to the Almanac, but there will be a “winter whopper” toward the end of the month.

The Almanac also predicts that March will be “full of stretches of uneventful weather” with a nor’easter along the East Coast toward the month’s end.

“When it turns stormy, the precipitation will come in big doses,” the Almanac wrote.

For more on the winter outlook, click here.

