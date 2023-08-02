Most people are still focused on beating the heat this summer, but the Farmers’ Almanac is predicting an ice-cold winter with snowstorms, sleet and chilly temperatures.

The Almanac is predicting New England will see below average temperatures, especially in January and February. The Almanac is advising that the second week of January will be stormy, snowy and in the second week of February, the Almanac said New England will see snowfall, cold rain and frigid temperatures.

The journal is also predicting a snowy spring with possible late-season snowfall in the third week of April.

The 7NEWS Weather Team is putting the winter prediction to the test.

“First, I would struggle to call it a prediction,” 7NEWS Meteorologist Josh Wurster said. “It’s kind of like shooting a dart and hoping that you hit the bullseye.”

Wurster explained what goes into forecasting the weather in New England.

“Farmers’ Almanac doesn’t really have the best track record,” he said. “Last year was the same prediction. They predicted a snowy winter and a cold winter and for those of us who lived through it, it was completely the opposite.”

Despite a record-breaking cold 24-hours, the winter came with very little snow. For Boston, it was in the top five for least amount of snowfall.

“It’s very hard to give a prediction in general of what the winter is going to be like, let alone nailing it down to the third week of January or February or April was tossed out,” Wurster said. “I guess when we look back maybe something hits, but it would be just by chance it would end up there and not any sort of meteorological prediction at least.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)