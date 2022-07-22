BOSTON (WHDH) - Despite the sizzling weather as a heatwave maintains its grip on Boston, vendors and patrons alike flocked to the Haymarket Farmer’s Market.

Many shoppers were checking off their weekend grocery lists in the sweltering temperatures, including Marge Beinfield, who carried apples, strawberries, lettuce and tomatoes home from the market. She’s been coming to Haymarket, rain or shine, for over two decades.

As for the vendors, they stay cool by drinking water throughout the day.

One vendor said both he and his wares are protected from the heat by a shady awning. He added that he puts water on the produce to keep it fresh.

The farmer’s market runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., but everyone advises coming early to stave off the strongest of the heat’s effects.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)