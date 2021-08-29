NORWICH, Vt. (AP) — Farmers and their crews from around Vermont are ready to battle in the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont’s sixth annual Farmer Olympics.

The event will be held on Tuesday at Honeyfield Farm in Norwich.

Teams will compete in skills ranging from physical, to cerebral to ridiculous, organizers said. Among the past events were the zuccini relay, squash shot put and blindfolded seeding.

Awards will go to the best-performing teams.

“The Farmer Olympics are all about joy, celebration, and connection and this year, after the challenges farmers faced over the last 18 months, this event is really needed,” said Zea Luce, NOFA-VT’s events & engagement coordinator.

Farms can register teams through NOFA-VT.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)