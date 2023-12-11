A one-of-a-kind fashion show held in Boston’s Seaport over the weekend spotlighted adaptive clothing and a foundation created following the Boston Marathon bombing to help amputees.

Teaming up with local fashion designer Joe Malaika, A Leg Forever Charitable Foundation put on a runway show on Sunday meant to help raise funds for the foundation while also showcasing clothing for amputees.

“These are adaptive clothes, specifically to fit the prosthetics because I know a lot of them struggle to find clothes that fit them,” Malaika said.

The show was made possible in-part by Malaika, the non-profit and its founder, Liz Norden, a mother of two Boston Marathon bombing survivors.

Norden’s sons each lost a leg in the blast, leading to her starting the foundation with an aim at helping amputees pay for prosthetics.

“Ten years ago, supporting a friend of our’s at the marathon, me, JP and Paul and another few members of our friends were hanging out and the second bomb blew up right next to us,” said motivational speaker Marc Fucarile. “Me, JP and Paul all lost our right legs.”

Malaika himself said he wanted to do something special in honor of the 10th anniversary of the bombing.

The recipients and Boston Marathon survivors were all smiles on the runway, strutting the new styles. Participants and partners told 7NEWS they were happy to be a part of such a wonderful cause.

“A Leg Forever – a great foundation, gives back to so many people,” Fucarile said.

“I think it’s incredible, especially having two sons that lost their legs – it’s just amazing,” Liz Norden added, describing the foundation’s work.

A portion of the proceeds raised on Sunday will go to the foundation to continue to help amputees in Massachusetts.

More information on the A Leg Forever Foundation can be found here.

Also at the event on Sunday was 7NEWS reporter Kimberly Bookman, who emceed the show.

