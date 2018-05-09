Fast-acting students save Milford teacher who suffered stroke in class

MILFORD, Mass. (WHDH) – Some fast-acting Milford High School students are being credited with saving the life of a substitute teacher who recently suffered a stroke in class.

“At first, I was kind of really scared, Lucas Caetano, a junior, said. “I didn’t know what to do, you know this guy is having a stroke in front of me.”

Dennis “Jack” Candini, 72, suffered the strike on April 27. When students noticed he had become unresponsive, they took immediate action.

“I went up to him and asked him, ‘Hey, Mr. Candini, you know what day it is?’” Caetano said. “As soon as I asked him, he had no idea, that’s when I knew, you know, it was something serious here.”

Candini said the next thing he knew, he was on a gurney with EMTs working on him.

Candini, a veteran, has taught and coached in the town for years. Nearly two weeks after his stroke, he was reunited with those students.

“To think that you could help someone, help their quality of life, and it’s just really a humbling experience,” Caetano said.

Candini said he’s still recovering, but hopes to get back to teaching and other parts of life soon.

“I feel pretty good,” Candini said. “So, I’m going to go with the flow and see where the flow takes me.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)