Fast-food chain to sell cannabis-infused cheeseburger on 4/20

(WHDH) — It all depends on where you live, but some Americans will have a chance to celebrate 4/20 with a cannabis-infused cheeseburger.
The new “Rocky Mountain High” burger from Carl’s Jr. will only be available in Denver on Saturday, April 20. It’s appropriately priced at $4.20.
The fast-food chain says the burger is topped with CBD-infused Santa Fe sauce, pepper jack cheese, waffle fries, and pickled jalapenos.
The CBD in the sauce will come from hemp, not THC, according to the Denver Post. THC is a cannabis compound that gets marijuana users high.
Customers will be limited to only two burgers and the newspaper says they must be at least 18 to purchase one.
