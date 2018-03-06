PASADENA, CA (WHDH) — “Flippy” the burger-flipping robot is now cooking at a California fast-food chain.

The robot uses thermal imaging and 3D vision to sense when to flip and when to remove a hamburger at CaliBurger.

“The key to success in the restaurant industry is consistency. So anytime you go to a CaliBurger anywhere you know that the patty will be cooked exactly the same,” said restaurant owner John Miller.

A human worker then puts on the toppings.

The robot learns more and more with every burger it makes.

