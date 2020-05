NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - A fast-moving blaze tore through a home in Natick Wednesday night.

Firefighters arriving at the scene on Speen Street found heavy smoke and flames shooting out of the roof.

The 2-alarm fire is believed to have ignited in the chimney.

Firefighters were eventually able to get it under control.

There is no word on any injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)