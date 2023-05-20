PLAINVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Plainville firefighters battled a multi-alarm blaze that tore through a YMCA pool clubhouse on Saturday.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Berry Street around 5 p.m. found heavy flames coming from the building. The clubhouse building at the YMCA Family Pool Club at Park Terrace was under renovation and is a total loss.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

