WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A fast-moving fire in Winthrop on Saturday left 10 people displaced, fire officials said.

Crews respodning to a reported fire in a two-family home on Shirley Street around 11 a.m. found heavy fire and smoke coming from a second-floor porch, according to Fire Chief Stephen Calandra.

The fire was declared out at 1:05 p.m and there were no reported injuries.

City Inspectional Services responded and declared the home uninhabitable.

In a statement, Calandra said, “Winthrop crews and mutual aid partners did a great job bringing this under control quickly given the tight quarters, preventing a much worse outcome.Thank you to the Winthrop Police Department, which provided support and traffic control at the scene.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)