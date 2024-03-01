CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters from several fire departments were called to battle a large fire in Chelsea Friday morning.

Plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the neighborhood, and after the blaze was under control the entire rear of the house at 50 Maverick St. could be seen blackened and charred.

The fire spread to the property next door, and witnesses could hear glass windows breaking and doors being broken down as firefighters worked to vent smoke from the structures.

Witnesses told 7News that everybody in the homes was able to get out safely; one reported jumping out of a window while carrying her two dogs to escape the blaze.

