WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was sent to the hospital after a home in Weymouth went up in flames Thursday morning.

Crews responded to the home on Babcock Avenue at approximately 10:20 a.m. for a report of a fire. The fast-moving flames prompted the fire to be upgraded to three-alarms, and fire crews from surrounding towns including Quincy also responded.

Weymouth Fire Engine 2 crashed and rolled onto its side while on its way to the scene, sending four firefighters to the hospital. Two of those firefighters suffered serious injuries.

Mary Ellen Sarro said she was removing Christmas decorations from her shed when she spotted the smoke, and quickly called 911. The Weymouth Fire Department said the flames moved so fast that the home collapsed.

“I looked out, I see black smoke through the second floor, and the metal chimney engulfed in flames in a matter of seconds,” she explained.

The only person inside the home when it caught fire was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

“He said he was just in bed and smelled something. I asked him if he was cooking. He said no,” said Megan O’Brien, who lives next door.

Power was cut off to the neighborhood, upending residents’ Thanksgiving plans. One neighboring family said they were unable to finish cooking their turkey, so they opted for a meal they usually eat on another holiday.

“We were in the middle of cooking our turkey, now we had to pivot and come to Chinese,” said Danielle Vecchione. “Jumbo platter with scallion pancakes, beef with broccoli, and shrimp fried rice. A little different than turkey. This is normally our New Years Eve dinner.”

Weymouth Mayor MIke Molisse said he is grateful the firefighters involved in the accident will recover, and that there was no loss of life.

“Any day there is a fire like this is difficult, but on a holiday it is tough, people are all together, people are home, and it’s tough,” he said.

Crews demolished what was left of the home Thursday afternoon, checking for any remaining hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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