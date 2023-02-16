NANTUCKET, MASS. (WHDH) - Fast moving flames destroyed a home on West York Lane in Nantucket early Thursday morning.

Firefighters say water issues made it difficult to get the fire under control.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze, but the home is a loss.

No injuries have been reported.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)