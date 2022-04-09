BOSTON (WHDH) - Fast-moving thunderstorms rumbled through the Bay State on Saturday, dumping hail and heavy rain in many communities.

Video taken in the area of Interstate 95 in Newburyport showed a parking lot coated in hail. A layer of hail also built up on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Weston.

Hail was also reported in communities including Boston, Hopedale, Middleton, Melrose, Malden, Medford, Haverhill, and Stoneham, among many others.

The afternoon storms also packed thunder and lightning.

Sunday is expected to be seasonable and sunny.

3:05pm Saturday: Hail in Middleton ⛈ pic.twitter.com/OSaybN3ntL — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) April 9, 2022

Got these from a viewer (Holly) in Hopedale….scattered storms with hail next few hours. pic.twitter.com/tWzvZhuRZn — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) April 9, 2022

For more, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)