Officials are investigating a fatal three-alarm fire that claimed a life on Friday, the Groveland Fire Department announced.

According to Groveland Fire Chief Robert Valentine, fire officials responded to the call of a fire on Manor Drive shortly after 3:00 p.m.

Upon arriving at the scene, Groveland Police and Firefighters located a man in a first floor apartment who was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name was not released.

Occupants on the second floor were able to be extracted from the blaze using a ground ladder.

The West Newbury and Georgetown Fire Departments assisted in the response.

It is the first fatal fire in Groveland since 1966.

