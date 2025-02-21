NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - State troopers responded to a fatal crash on Route 6 on the New Bedford-Fairhaven bridge late Thursday.

“Preliminary information indicates that a vehicle traveling on Route 6 west in New Bedford crossed over the solid double yellow line and crashed into a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction,” state police said in a statement.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle that was hit sustained fatal injuries, while the driver who crossed the yellow lines sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The victim was identified as Mason Evich, 28, of Fairhaven.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)