RAYNHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two individuals involved in a single-car crash were killed on Friday, Raynham Police announced.

Richard and Mary Bentley, 78 and 80, both of Taunton crashed into a tree near Pleasant Street in Raynham on Friday morning. The car became engulfed in flames.

The two were extracted from the vehicle and transported a nearby hospital. They were both pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say that there is no further information available at this time.

