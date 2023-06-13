BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Brockton are investigating after a construction worker was killed in what officials are calling an accident at the site of Brockton Hospital on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the backside of the hospital for a reported construction accident just after noon, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

The DA said that upon arriving at the scene, first responders found the worker already lifeless, and that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

“At 12:06 p.m., Brockton police received a 911 call for a report of a male trapped by a Bobcat Skid-Steer Loader operating off of Quincy Avenue on the backside of [the] Brockton Hospital construction site,” said District Attorney Timothy Cruz. “Upon arrival, Brockton police, Brockton fire and emergency workers found an employee apparently trapped in a work area. He had been levelling out gravel.”

The victim was later identified as 63-year-old Roger Porter of East Sandwich. Cruz noted that the victim was not driving the Bobcat at the time.

OSHA personnel were on scene by the early afternoon to investigate the circumstances of the accident and the company involved in the work, who they said is Stoughton-based LMA Services.

Work at Signature Healthcare’s Brockton Hospital had been ongoing ever since the facility was closed for repairs after a fire in February.

In a statement, the hospital confirmed the incident while offering condolences to the worker’s family and friends, as well as counseling services for workers and colleagues.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and coworkers,” the statement read in part. “Signature Healthcare is extending its employee assistance program (EAP) services, which are available to its employees, construction workers and other colleagues who may be feeling saddened and overwhelmed. Grief counselors will be available to all. We send our deepest sympathy and condolences.”

Attempts to reach out to LMA Services by 7NEWS were met with phone calls being hung up on.

