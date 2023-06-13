BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Brockton are investigating what police are calling “a fatal construction accident.”

The Brockton Police Department said its officers as well as Massachusetts State Police were called to the scene of the accident in the area of Quincy Avenue and Libby Street, just a few minutes past noon on Tuesday.

Additional details on the accident itself or a victim(s) have not yet been released.

A spokesperson for Brockton PD said that as of 1:30 p.m., additional state and federal investigators were on their way to the site.

