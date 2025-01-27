HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts state police responded to a fatal crash in Haverhill Monday morning.

At the Haverhill rest area on I-495N, according to state police’s preliminary investigation, “as a vehicle entered the rest area, it struck the rear of a tractor trailer unit”.

The crash ignited a car fire and the operator was pronounced dead on scene.

The rest area re-opened by 6:30 a.m. Monday; the matter remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)