WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews in Walpole responded to a fatal crash between an SUV and a motorcycle Thursday morning.

The crash occurred in the area of Winter Street and Vintage Farm Road around 7 a.m.

“Upon arrival, emergency personnel located a collision between a SUV and motorcycle,” Walpole police said in a statement. “A preliminary investigation by officers at the scene indicate that the SUV was traveling in an easterly direction and the motorcycle was traveling in a westerly direction on Winter Street when the collision occurred.”

The motorcyclist, a male in his 20s, was pronounced dead after being transported to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

