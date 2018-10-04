Fatal crash in Charlton causing delays on Mass Pike

CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are investigating a fatal crash in Charlton that caused traffic delays on the Mass Pike for morning commuters on Thursday.

The crash, which occurred near mile marker 79 on the westbound side of the Pike, triggered a massive backup as a state police collision analysis team worked to determine the cause of the crash.

The crash scene has since been cleared, though residual delays are expected to continue this morning.

Fatal crash that occurred earlier in the morning on I- 90 W/B at MM 79 is clear. Traffic remains backed up approximately 5 miles, on the E/B side, MM 78, due to construction. https://t.co/bCBqAtJgXB — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 4, 2018

#MAtraffic Route 90 E/B in #Charlton, approximately 8 mile back up due to ongoing investigation and cleanup of earlier fatal crash. One lane getting by. Expected to open completely soon. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 4, 2018

