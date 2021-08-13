WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A serious car crash that resulted in the death of a woman in Winthrop on Thursday evening is under investigation.

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a two car crash near the intersection of Pauline Street, Hagman Road and Walden Street and upon their arrival found a woman seriously hurt.

She was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital where hse later died from her injuries.

Video from the scene showed several damaged vehicles, including an SUV that had rolled over onto its side on Walden Street.

No further details have been released.

