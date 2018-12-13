Fatal gas tanker rollover closes Route 24 in both directions in Fall River

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Route 24 in Fall River will be shut down in both directions for several more hours after a 12,000-gallon gas tanker crashed, killing the driver and seriously injuring the operator of a second car, authorities said.

Troopers responding to the area of exit 8 around 5:10 a.m. shut down the highway as they investigate the fatal crash.

A preliminary state police investigation revealed that the tanker rolled over for an unknown reason and struck another vehicle.

The 67-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The operator of the second car, a 32-year-old man, was transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where he is in stable condition, Fall River Fire Chief John D. Lynch said.

Traffic on Route 24 is being detoured at exit 8A northbound and southbound as Fall River fire and the Department of Transportation try to contain the tanker’s gas spill with foam and sand.

A hazmat team is also on scene to help offload the remaining gasoline.

#FallRiver fire chief updating on tanker truck crash now. 67 y.o. truck driver killed, driver of other car stable. pic.twitter.com/QseS2M4GhW — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) December 13, 2018

#MAtraffic @ 5:15 am, a TT carrying gas rolled over on route 24 N/B in #FallRiver at exit 8 ( Airport Road). Passenger vehicle involved as well. There is 1 fatality and 1 transported w/ serious injuries Highway closed in both directions. Traffic being diverted onto Airport Rd. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 13, 2018

#MAtraffic Update: Fall River- RT-24 remains closed. Traffic detoured at Exit 8A NB & SB. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 13, 2018

#MAtraffic Alert: Fall River- RT-24 N/S at Exit 8 closed following truck rollover. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 13, 2018

