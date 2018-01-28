Fatal head-on crash in Leicester

LEICESTER, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash that happened around 6:55 a.m. on Saturday.

The crash happened on Route-56 near King Street.

Police said one driver, Todd E. Williams, 51 of Webster, veered of the road. Williams was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at an area hospital.

The other driver, Anthony D. Vickers Jr., 51, of Rochdale, suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to be OK.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

#LPDevent – One person has died in the m/v crash on Rt. 56 in Leicester. Reconstruction Team is currently still at the scene. Rt. 56 should be open in approximately 30 minutes (11 AM). pic.twitter.com/Rd6AMLSoUB — Leicester Police (@LeicesterPD) January 27, 2018

