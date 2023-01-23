ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Acton say a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a van in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning.

Interim Police Chief James Cogan said officers and Acton Fire Department crews were originally called to the area of Concord Road near Alcott Street around 11:45 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

After locating the pedestrian, Cogan said the victim was treated at the scene by officials before being taken to a nearby hospital. He noted the victim later died from their injuries and that the department was in the process of notifying next of kin as of early Monday afternoon.

The police department later published a social media post asking the public to be on the lookout for what they considered to be a Ford Econoline work van with dark colors.

In a press release sent out an hour later, Cogan said officers were able to locate the vehicle after the driver contacted the department.

Details on the driver or what charges they may be facing have not yet been released.

Cogan noted the investigation into the crash was ongoing and in coordination with the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Massachusetts State Police.

