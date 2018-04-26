Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down New Hampshire rest stop

HOOKSETT, NH (WHDH) - A fatal motorcycle crash has shut down a rest stop on Interstate 93 in Hooksett, New Hampshire, 7’s Steve Cooper reports.

Troopers responding to the crash after 2 p.m. Thursday found a motorcycle on its side in a grassy area near the rest stop on the southbound side of the highway.

The motorcyclist was killed in the crash, according to Cooper. The cause of the crash is not clear.

The rest area will be closed until further notice, transportation officials said.

An investigation is underway.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

CRASH: SP HQ relayed Hooksett I-93 South Hooksett Rest Area closed. — NH DOT I-93 (@nhdoti93) April 26, 2018

The cause of the crash is not clear.

Hooksett NH rest stop south on 93 is closed right now after a motorcyclist is killed..investigation underway #7news pic.twitter.com/nFSiWGn3Wb — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 26, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)