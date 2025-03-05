BOYLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a deadly officer-involved shooting in Boylston. According to 7NEWS Sources, no police were hurt.

State Police say they were called to a Central Street home around 10 a.m. Wednesday for shots fired.

Troopers and Boylston police investigated near the home surrounded by woods.

“The houses are spread apart, there’s woods everywhere,” said Alex Peckham, who lives near the scene. “We’ve got golf courses. I mean, there’s like a swamp back there.”

Boylston police initially posted on social media, saying they were looking for an “armed and dangerous man” in the area of Central Street and French Drive.

Lyn Ciunci owns Boylston Deli, which sits between the two streets. She saw an alert while at work.

“At first, I was thinking, should I just lock up and close?” said Cuinci. “Because, that’s all I need, is someone coming in here, right?”

About an hour later came a reverse 9-1-1 call, saying, “Boylston police department has informed officials that there is no threat or danger to the community. However, motorists and pedestrians are strongly urged to avoid the area.”

Investigators kept the roads leading up to Central Street blocked off until the late evening .

Those who live in the neighborhood were left shocked.

“It’s pretty crazy,” said Peckham. “Being in Boylston, it’s pretty quiet. You don’t usually expect stuff like that.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

