Fatal overdose total expected to drop in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire is on track to end 2018 with fewer overdose deaths compared to the previous year.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner projects that 437 people will have died of drug overdoses by the end of the year, down from 488 in 2017. The number increased rapidly in recent years, though the 2017 total was only two more than the total in 2016.

The latest figures show 330 deaths as of Dec. 7, with dozens more awaiting toxicology results.

In past years, Hillsborough County had the highest rate of suspected drug use resulting in overdose deaths per capita. This year, Belknap County holds that position, followed by Cheshire County.

The state is implementing a new hub-and-spoke model to improve addiction treatment.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)