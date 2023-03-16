WESTWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash in Westwood after authorities say an elderly woman was struck while trying to cross a roadway Thursday morning.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said police were called to University Avenue around 9:50 a.m. for multiple reports of a collision.

Authorities arrived to find two nurses rendering first aid to an elderly female at the scene, who was soon taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

According to officials, preliminary reports indicated the pedestrian was hit while crossing the street from a shopping area toward a nearby train station.

The DA’s office said the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision remained on scene and spoke with authorities as an investigation got underway.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation, with no charges filed as of Thursday afternoon.

