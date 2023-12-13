STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Several lanes on I-93 northbound were closed to traffic Wednesday morning as authorities responded to a fatal vehicle crash.

Posting an update on social media around 9:50 a.m., Massachusetts State Police said the crash appeared to have happened south of Exit 26 and involved a “rollover with ejection.”

Troopers on scene, fatal motor vehicle crash, rollover with ejection, Rt 93 NB Stoneham, south of Exit 26. Investigation ongoing. More info to come when appropriate. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 13, 2023

As of 11 a.m., details on how many vehicles were involved in the crash or the number of victims have not yet been released.

As an investigation got underway, the MassDOT stated several lanes were closed to traffic, with three right lanes on I-93 northbound shut down at one point.

All lanes later reopened around noontime.

Update: three right lanes now closed. https://t.co/iolKpUfuPj — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) December 13, 2023

