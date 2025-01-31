BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of Morton and West Selden streets in Mattapan Thursday night.

Officers responded to a radio call reporting a person shot just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

“While enroute, Officers were informed by Boston EMS that they had already arrived on scene and were transporting the victim to Boston Medical Center for further evaluation,” Boston police said in a statement. “The victim later succumbed to their injuries. Our Homicide unit was notified and a comprehensive investigation is underway.”

No further information has yet been provided.

