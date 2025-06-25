DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside the BJ’s in Dedham off Providence Highway.

Dedham police and fire were dispatched to the location shortly after 3:30 a.m., following multiple 911 calls.

“The initial investigation revealed two individuals suffered gunshot wounds,” the district attorney’s office said in a statement. “One individual later was pronounced deceased at an area hospital and the other is still being treated.”

A large police presence was seen there Wednesday morning, including teams from both state and Dedham police.

The investigation remains ongoing.

